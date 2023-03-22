Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $33.74 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott International worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.