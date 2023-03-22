Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $42.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $42,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 306,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 460.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 215,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 177,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 157,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

