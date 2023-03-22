Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $60.55 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $60,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,114,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

