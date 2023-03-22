Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 282,581 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.95% of SLM worth $39,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SLM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $16,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

