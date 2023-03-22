Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 21,797 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $39,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $223.26 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.36 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

