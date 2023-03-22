Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,970 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.37% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $32,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.