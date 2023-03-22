Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,411 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $50,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $258.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

