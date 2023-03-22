Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kingfisher (KGF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kingfisher (LON: KGF):

3/22/2023 – Kingfisher had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Kingfisher had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Kingfisher had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 240 ($2.95).

2/20/2023 – Kingfisher had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:KGF traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 273.20 ($3.36). 7,358,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,671. Kingfisher plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.29, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.25.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,870.97%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

