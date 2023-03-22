Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2023 – Exact Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $54.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Exact Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

3/3/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $55.00.

2/10/2023 – Exact Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

