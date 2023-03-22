Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2023 – Boston Properties is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Boston Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

