Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 3.3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 238,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,423,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.