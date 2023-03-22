Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 160,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $423.43. 129,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.73. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

