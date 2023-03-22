Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,383 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 200.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 388.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 501.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after buying an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 335.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Price Performance

POOL traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.04. 25,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.