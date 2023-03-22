Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. 2,514,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,784,828. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.