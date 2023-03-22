Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.34. 636,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

