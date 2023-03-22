Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.24. 173,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,772. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.