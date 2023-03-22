Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 940 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE remained flat at $75.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 852,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

