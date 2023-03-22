Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 141,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,195. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

