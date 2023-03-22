Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.07 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). 76,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 416,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.38).

Wentworth Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £54.04 million, a P/E ratio of 762.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

