Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 11,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $43.87. 78,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,551. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

