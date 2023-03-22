Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

