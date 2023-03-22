Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Shares Up 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCGet Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 1,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

