Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8594679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

