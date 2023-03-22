Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8594679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Featured Stories
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.