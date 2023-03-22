Whelan Financial Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whelan Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. 74,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

