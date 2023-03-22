WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.03 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $51.03 million and approximately $706,118.88 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00290475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00022749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000637 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003618 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars.

