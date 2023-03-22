WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.19

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.19 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 27.83 ($0.34). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 27.88 ($0.34), with a volume of 129,462 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,629,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $635,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

