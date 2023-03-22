WOW-token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.38 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. WOW-token has a market cap of $287.27 million and $1.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.01205132 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009838 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.01533391 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021051 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.
