WOW-token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.38 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. WOW-token has a market cap of $287.27 million and $1.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.01205132 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.01533391 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02872794 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

