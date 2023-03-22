Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.0682 on Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and approximately $999,277.70 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00358905 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,420.92 or 0.26086496 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06707833 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,209,136.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.