XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Price Tops $2.57

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $72.76 million and approximately $10,863.08 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00009039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00355055 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,333.68 or 0.25806670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010079 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

