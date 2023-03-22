XSGD Market Cap Hits $58.06 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $58.06 million and $2.08 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00360224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,145.58 or 0.26182363 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010226 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,691,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.