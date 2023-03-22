Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

