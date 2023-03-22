ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0579 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $537,570.88 and approximately $72.71 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00037350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

