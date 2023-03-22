Zhang Financial LLC Buys 7,967 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 310.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $242.83. 105,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

