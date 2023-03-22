Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 21,207 SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 234,631 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

