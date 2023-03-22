Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 21,207 SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 234,631 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.