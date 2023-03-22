Zhang Financial LLC Has $11.08 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 327,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,169. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

