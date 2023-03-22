Zhang Financial LLC Has $42.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $42,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.69. 51,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,191. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

