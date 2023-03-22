Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 592 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. 946,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,422. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

