Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.96. 977,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,795. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.85 and a 200-day moving average of $392.03. The stock has a market cap of $300.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
