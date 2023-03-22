Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,015 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 4.15% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

BKLC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

