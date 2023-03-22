Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLCGet Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,015 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 4.15% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BKLC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.