Zhang Financial LLC Sells 10,042 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $540,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BKIE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. 1,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,080. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

