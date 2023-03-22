Zhang Financial LLC Sells 161 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.3 %

K stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 303,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,746. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

