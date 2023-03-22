Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.52. 196,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,052. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.