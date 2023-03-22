Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.20. 449,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,644. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.35. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

