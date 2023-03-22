Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

