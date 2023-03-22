Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Down 4.9%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. 43,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 705,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $542.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Further Reading

