11,708 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $467.57. The company had a trading volume of 158,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

