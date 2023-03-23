117,835 Shares in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Bought by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

