1,364 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

