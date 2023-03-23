3,100 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Bought by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Ormat Technologies comprises 0.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

