32,000 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,612. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

